Rhino and Lizard ring to return for Spider-Man: No Home

The list of villains that we could see in the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” could continue to expand. While it is brewing that there may be some kind of trailer in the next few days, a somewhat crazy rumor arrives that points out that two villains from The Amazing Spider-Man movie universe would also be in the movies.

The information comes from Collider, from The Sneider Cut podcast organized by Jeff Sneider, who pointed out that the villains Lizard and Rhino seen in the two films of that franchise will be in this third Tom Holland Spider-Man movies.

However, he himself is careful to mark this information as rumor and take it with caution, because it collides with the fact that, with the filming of the film already finished, absolutely no information has sounded that has placed the actors Rhys Ifans and Paul Giamatti on the set of the film. These were the actors who gave life to Lizard and Rhino respectively in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro.”

In this same podcast, the version of the Green Goblin Willem Dafoe is placed as the main villain of the film. This is not new, because the insider Daniel RPK already stated a couple of months ago that this would be the great villain of the film.

The truth is that for a long time DanielRPK have been defending that in addition to the confirmed villain pair, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, in the film we would see Dafoe as Green Goblin, Thomas Hayden Church as Sandman, and others 3 more villains yet to be announced. That is, it placed a total of 7 villains in the film.

Via information | Collider