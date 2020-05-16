The Spanish Cycling Federation has issued a statement after the modifications on the practice of outdoor sport that the BOE has published today. With them, the incoherence that existed with the federated cyclists is corrected, since they will be able to train outdoors throughout the province. “For the rest of the federated who are not of the previous group (professional athletes), training is allowed within the limits of the province. in which they have their residence. The time bands remain the same (between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.), being able to train twice a day “, explains Order SND / 388/2020 that regulates federated sport from Phase 0.

RFEC statement

The autonomous communities and autonomous cities may now modify the hours of the federated and non-federated sport, being able to agree that the time slots start up to two hours before and end up to two hours later, as long as the total duration of said slots is not increased. This modification takes effect from next Monday, May 18, for all territories from Phase 0.

New regulation for the territories of Phase 2:

– This Order regulates for phase 2 that people up to 70 years of age may carry out non-professional physical activity outdoors in any time slot except for the one included for the elderly, the municipal limit for non-federated and the provincial limit for federated.

From the RFEC and its Armed Forces, we had been requesting a modification of the measures initially adopted regarding free movement within each province during Phase 1; In light of our demands, we want to show our appreciation for their work to the Higher Sports Council, with which we have worked hard throughout this period to try to improve the conditions of our cyclists.

We continue to urge the entire cycling community to continue strictly abiding by the rules and showing a civic attitude according to the circumstances. Finally, we appreciate the collaboration and example you are showing.