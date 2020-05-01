As a leader in the identity access management sector, rf IDEAS welcomes its 25th year of business with the renewed brand, the redesigned website and new products in the WAVE ID® line of proximity and contactless identification, mobile credentials and readers authentication.

The tradition of progressive product development and exceptional customer service is demonstrated in longstanding partnerships with Imprivata, HP and Google. “Collaboration is the key to our growth and leadership in the identity access management market,” said David Cottingham, president of rf IDEAS. “Our new products, including major advances in contactless authentication, reflect our effort to create market solutions that anticipate and meet the changing needs of customers.”

The redesigned rfIDEAS.com website guides customers towards the ideal solution for applications such as employee identification, secure printing, time and attendance, among other areas, with biometric authentication solutions coming soon.

The company’s newest single sign-on solution, WAVE ID® Nano USB-C, offers the same wireless reader technology now available on the fast-growing Type-C USB connector, in a model that resists harsh environments. The solution makes reader capabilities on smaller devices possible and is compatible with USB-C devices from Apple, Google and Microsoft, medical notebooks and mobility applications.

The company’s commitment to innovation and quality ensures that all processes, product quality control, development and general corporate management meet and exceed customer expectations. As a result, rf IDEAS was included for five consecutive years (from 2011 to 2015) in the list of the fastest growing private companies in the USA by Inc. magazine, before its acquisition in 2015 by Roper Technologies, Inc. The new brand and new product lines continue to reflect this dedication to innovation and thought leadership.

About rf IDEAS

Rf IDeas, Inc. is a leader in the field of card readers and employee credentials in the healthcare, manufacturing, government and business sectors. In partnership with leading technology companies, rf IDEAS enables innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and other applications that require authentication. Rf IDEAS readers are compatible with almost all credential technologies worldwide and with the growing set of mobile credentials. For more information, visit www.rfideas.com.

rf IDEAS® is a registered trademark of rf IDEAS Inc. All other registered and service marks or service or product names are the property of their respective owners.

