Rey’s strength healing if he freed Kylo Ren from the dark side

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker introduced a new power of the force, and Lucasfilm just confirmed that it helped Kylo Ren get out of the dark side.

Star Wars has confirmed that Rey’s strength healing played a crucial role in Kylo Ren’s redemption from the dark side. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker introduced a new power forcibly, with Rey mastering the ability to transfer some of her life energy to another living being. He first used that power on a desert serpent on the planet Passanna, then used it again to save Kylo Ren from death after his epic lightsaber showdown on the remains of the Second Death Star.

There seems to be a reason why this power is rare; because it is not directly associated with light or darkness. Outside of Rey, it has only been seen in Grogu, which is not yet explicitly light or dark in The Mandalorian; Meanwhile, Rey had been studying ancient Jedi texts that appear to be dated before the Jedi devoted themselves solely to the light side of the Force, explaining why she learned it. Because this power has only been seen a few times, viewers are still figuring out how it works.

Kylo Ren’s redemption explained by Star Wars

Lucasfilm recently published a biography of the Skywalker family written by Kristin Baver, Skywalker: A Family At War (now available in English on Amazon), and confirms that there is a spiritual dimension to this new power of the force, and that it played a role. pivotal in Kylo Ren’s redemption and his departure from the dark side. “Healing through the Force is a peculiar thing,” observes the book. “Rey transferred her own Force energy to the wounded man at her feet; however, the interaction did more than simply repair an open wound. The burned flesh and damaged organs were healed again, and even the scar on his face disappeared. For the first time in over a decade, Ben Solo’s mind cleared. “

Kylo Ren never really fell to the dark side

In a sense, Kylo Ren never really fell to the dark side, but was imprisoned for himself. This is hinted at in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, when he urged Rey to “surrender” to the darkness, echoing his own experience. Since then we have had more data on Ben Solo’s past and his fall to the dark side.

Charles Soule’s The Rise of Kylo Ren revealed how far Palpatine went to catch Ben Solo when he was still young. His mind had always been clouded by darkness due to Palpatine’s presence, and when Ben learned that he was Darth Vader’s grandson he felt unable to escape his fate. But Rey’s strength healing had a transformative effect on Ben’s mind, freeing him from the Emperor’s influence, granting him clarity of thought for longer than Ben could possibly remember.

This fits in with the Star Wars lore

Onlookers had long noticed that the healing force seemed to have a redemptive aspect. Grogu used it on Greef Karga, and immediately afterwards began to show consciousness for the first time in his life; the desert serpent slipped away losing its aggression; and Kylo Ren was immediately redeemed after being healed by Rey. Still, it’s fascinating to have that spiritual dimension of power officially confirmed.

It is important to understand that this was only part of the process. Princess Leia died approaching her son in the Force, and Ben realized that his mother had spent her last moments of life not leading the Resistance but approaching him. The combination of Leia’s love, Rey’s sacrificial act to lend her own life energy to save Kylo Ren from death, led to him ultimately redeeming himself. And so Kylo Ren went back to being Ben Solo, throwing his crimson lightsaber into the waters of Kef Bir, ultimately becoming a hero in the Star Wars saga.

