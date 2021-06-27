Reynosa Tamaulipas Massacre 2021

The Government of the State of Tamaulipas, through the Secretariat of Public Security, informs that elements of the Group of Special Operations (GOPES) detained another 8 people with probable participation in the unfortunate events that occurred in the municipality of Reynosa, on May 19. June.

Through a statement, the Tamaulipas government highlighted that so far there are 13 detainees in relation to the homicides committed in Reynosa.

Among the detainees is Iván Alejandro “N” and / or Jorge Iván “N”, alias “La Vaca”, who is identified as a “plaza boss” of the Gulf Cartel in the City of Río Bravo, designated as a broad generator of violence in the Reynosa-Río Bravo-Matamoros region, who also has an arrest warrant in force for various crimes and for whom, since 2019, the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office offered a reward of 2 million pesos, considering it a priority objective.

In the arrest, 8 vehicles were also secured; 16 weapons of various calibers, two of them high-powered; more than 3 thousand 900 useful cartridges of various calibers; 80 chargers; 8 ballistic vests; 2 grenades and tactical equipment, as well as a package with green grass with characteristics similar to those of marijuana.

The 8 people were presented together with the various assurances before the corresponding Public Ministry agent.

jcp