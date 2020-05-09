Reyna Durán has delivered pantries and medical equipment with the donation of 50% of her salary

The president of the 16th Legislature of the local Congress, Reyna Durán, redoubled the effort to provide support to the residents of District 5 of Cancun, thanks to the donation of 50% of her salary.

With the resources, the brunette legislator has delivered medical supplies and supplies, which have allowed the people of Benito Juarez to face the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reyna Durán maintains the delivery of support to residents of District 5 of Cancun

“The goal is to respond to the call of the families of District 5, but we want to reach every place in the municipality of Benito Juarez so that we can help more families who are in need,” Durán said in a video posted on his networks. social.

Since April, the legislator and also president of the Governing Board and Political Coordination of the Quintana Roo Congress began delivering in-kind support to residents.

It may interest you: They capture RATEROS looting a house in Cancun. How little!

Food supports, he explained, are armed and distributed with all the necessary preventive health measures, issued by the health authorities, in order to prevent any risk of contagion by covid-19.

Even, the legislator summoned those who have wishes and the opportunity to help, to join the delivery of support, because she said, by working together, more people can be served.

More notes from Quintana Roo

“I want to make an invitation to every person who has the possibility to help, has them do so, so that we all come out ahead of this situation and help can reach every corner of Benito Juarez,” he exhorted.

He added that with this work scheme and the sum of efforts, the support to the families of Benito Juárez will be guaranteed.

“The important thing is that no family is left unprotected,” concluded Durán.