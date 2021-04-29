Reyes, without a net against Prochazka

In the UFC, risk is part of a fighter’s life. When you want to establish yourself in the elite, you must accept what comes your way and you don’t hesitate. At that point you are right now Dominick reyes. At the end of 2019 he was the fastest growing man in the light heavyweight and in 2020 he challenged Jon Jones. He made a fight that he lost, amid great controversy. Maybe he deserved more, but defeat was on his locker. The UFC rewarded that performance when Jones dropped the belt and put him to fight Błachowicz. He was knocked out, so he had to redo his way.

The American is 31 years old and after two consecutive defeats he arrives on the wire. He has many years of fighting left, but he knows that being number three in the ranking, if it falls, the collapse by the classification would be very great. He plays without a net and does it in a difficult fight. The risk of the UFC. Number five on the charts awaits you, Jiri prochazka. The 28-year-old Czech is in the position Reyes was in for a long time. He comes with a streak of 11 consecutive wins (Dominick reached Jones with a 12-0), but in his case he highlights that ten of those victories have been via KO. Also, it will be his second fight in the UFC. (He previously peeled at Rizin, among other promoters). The company trusts him.

Therefore, Reyes plays it against a tremendous puncher, who comes from sleeping to Volkan Oezdemir. Coming back from a KO to a man with that knockout ability can be mentally dangerous. Yet another risk. All those factors make Prochazka the favorite. It is logical, but Reyes is a very complete fighter who knows that he has no net, and that makes anyone dangerous. Linking two losses is common when one loses undefeated at this level. Reyes has good striking, but he also defends himself in the rest of the facets, that is where he must press, especially at the beginning, since experience is in your favor if the lawsuit lasts 25 minutes.