José Antonio Reyes lost his life on the road on June 1, 2019.

His death, at only 35, had obviously sparked a big stir in the world of football. José Antonio Reyes, former striker of real Madrid, from Arsenal or Sevilla FC, died from a traffic accident.

The former Spanish international, who was behind the wheel of the accident vehicle, had taken one of his cousins ​​with him to death, while another had been seriously injured, burned on more than 60% of the body surface. Via the Cadena Ser, we now know a little more about the circumstances of the drama.

Indeed, according to a recent report from the authorities, the car Reyes was driving was traveling at least 187 km / h on the A376 motorway when the left rear tire burst. A tire that would have been repaired only a few days earlier by a close friend of the star.

