José Antonio Reyes lost his life on the road on June 1, 2019.
His death, at only 35, had obviously sparked a big stir in the world of football. José Antonio Reyes, former striker of real Madrid, from Arsenal or Sevilla FC, died from a traffic accident.
The former Spanish international, who was behind the wheel of the accident vehicle, had taken one of his cousins with him to death, while another had been seriously injured, burned on more than 60% of the body surface. Via the Cadena Ser, we now know a little more about the circumstances of the drama.
Indeed, according to a recent report from the authorities, the car Reyes was driving was traveling at least 187 km / h on the A376 motorway when the left rear tire burst. A tire that would have been repaired only a few days earlier by a close friend of the star.
Also read:
Discover Reste chez Toi, the new special containment site
Barça wants to send Griezmann to PSG
Messi and Barça players charge the club