Today is exactly one year of the tragic death of José Antonio Reyes, happened when he was driving to his house in Utrera to reunite with his family. The ex-soccer player from Sevilla, Arsenal, Atlético and Real Madrid went off the road with the Mercedes S550 Brabus he was driving and the emergency services could not do anything to save his life or that of his cousin Jonathan, although he did manage to save himself and recover his other cousin, Juan Manuel Calderón.

During the days after the accident, many experts tried to respond to what had happened, but on several occasions the conclusions did not coincide and speculation was the mainstay of social networks for a time. Only two days ago, the final report on the accident prepared by the Civil Guard was finally known, in which it is assured that the player was circulating at least 187 kilometers per hour and that the cause of the accident was the blowout of the left rear wheel that his cousin had changed shortly before in a workshop in Mérida, and that caused a loss of pressure.

Reyes’ car was completely charred.

In an overtaking on the A-376 motorway from the Seville to Utrera highway, José Antonio Reyes exceeded the established speed limits by 67 kilometers and the newly installed wheel did not support it. The Andalusian tried to control the vehicle, but given the speed and a mishap of that caliber, he could not do anything to prevent his sports car from leaving the road and the fatal accident occurred, after crashing just a few meters beyond.

Studies and different versions of what happened have not stopped happening since then, but the truth is only known by the only survivor of the accident, Juan Manuel Calderón. The psychological consequences of such a coup have caused him to remain silent and not make statements, but it is known that He tried to save his cousins ​​and ended up with 60% burns before being transferred to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville., where he remained admitted two months in the ICU.