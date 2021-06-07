Reyes Pla, for gold in the pre-Olympic in Paris

Enmanuel Reyes Pla (91 kg) is a medal trick at the Tokyo Games. Every time he gets on the stage he makes it clear. He easily won the first two fights, which qualified him for the Japanese event. In the semifinals, the British Cheavon Clarke, a difficult fighter, awaited him, but he again canceled. The Hispanic-Cuban is in a great moment of form, he has not lost since defending our country and in each fight it ceases to be the ‘Spanish secret trick’ to be the rival that nobody wants. Reyes Pla is always on the move, either to dodge or to get his opponent to enter and punish him. Clarke got a little desperate, whenever he tried to connect he ended up countering. He is very talented and every time he is in the ring he teaches. To the Briton beat him by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 27-30, 27-30 and 27-30), but it should have been unanimous without suffering, he won. And it is that the Spanish heavyweight makes the difficult easy. Gold will be played against another superclass, Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov. At stake is a medal, but the most important thing is that the winner will have a great advantage (he will surely be seeded) in Tokyo, the really important event.

Enmanuel’s was the only good news of the day in Paris. The other two were tails for Spain. The first to go out into the ring was Gabriel Escobar (52 kg), who said goodbye to the tournament in a fight that leaves a bad taste in his mouth, since the Spanish deserved more. He fell to the Frenchman Billal Bennama by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27) a score that is at least debatable. The Spaniard came out as usual: a lot of speed, fast hands and good defense. The Frenchman had more wingspan and threw blows, but Escobar took them off well … or so we all thought. All five judges gave Bennama (current World Bronze) the round. Gabi squeezed then, upped the pace and the second round was clear, but only one judge gave it to her. In the final round, with nothing to lose, the Spaniard put in everything he had. Frenzied pace, he hurt his opponent down … but it wasn’t enough. A bronze that knows little, but the objective is more than fulfilled.

By the established order, the second to get into the ring should be Gazi Jalidov (81 kg), but he didn’t. The Spanish-Russian won in the quarterfinals in a tough battle in which he ended up touched. Although this Sunday he was able to rest, This Monday he got up with an inflammation in his right hand and the Spanish team did not want to risk it. There are 46 days left until the Games and with the objective accomplished, it is time to think about that appointment. Thus, with Jalidov’s incompetence, Azeri Loren Alfonso Domínguez qualified for the final.