Reyes Pla completes the poker of Spaniards classified for the Olympic Games

Spanish boxing will have four representatives at the Olympic Games to be held this summer in Tokyo. It will be the largest representation of this sport since the 1992 Games, held in Barcelona.

Enmanuel Reyes Pla has achieved his ticket in -91 kg, defeating the Bulgarian Radoslav Pantaleev in the European Pre-Olympic. The Cuban-born fighter has proven to be one of the fittest heavyweights on the old continent, after showing his good level on the island where he was born.

Gabriel Escobar, José Quiles, Gazi Jalidov and Reyes Pla will form the poker that the colors of Spain will wear in the country of the Rising Sun, having to wait for Spanish women’s boxing to debut in the Olympic competition.