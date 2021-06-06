Reyes Pla completes Spanish poker at the Tokyo Games

Enmanuel Reyes Pla (91 kg) is the fourth Spanish boxer to be at the Tokyo Games. The 28-year-old Spanish-Cuban returned to give a new recital in the pre-Olympic in Paris to go to the semifinals and win the ticket to his first Games. He was the one who had it most difficult, since he had to get, yes or yes, among the four best. He did it with great ease. He showed that Cuba was wrong by not giving him the opportunity and that he is one of the favorites for the medals in the Japanese capital. Outside of those pools, Spain has already made history. From Barcelona 92, which as organizer attended with eight fighters, the National Team did not attend a Games with more than two representatives.



To leave Cuba for Spain (where part of his family resides), Reyes Pla had to go through a real ordeal. Perhaps during the fight this Sunday, the fighter was thinking about the two months he had to be in a room in Moscow so that the police did not stop him or all the times they made him turn around the border with Poland. Whatever he had in mind, Reyes Pla came out angrily. He did not want to leave room for doubt and embroidered it. The first 30 seconds he put a roller that prevented his rival, the Bulgarian Radoslav Pantaleev, from taking a hit. Then the Spanish he let him into his distance and there he slaughtered him. He received it with curved blows and left. Of ten.

In the second round the dynamics were the same. Reyes Pla was showing off and with a blow he cut Pantaleev. That set and his clear inferiority caused the Bulgarian to despair. He began to throw everything and that angered the referee. The referee took three points from him almost consecutively and disqualified him. Perhaps it was exceeded, but the result (either by the cut or the points) was going to be the same. Reyes Pla is already in Tokyo and has a medal in the pre-Olympic, but he wants gold. Since he is Spanish, he has never lost and that is how he wants him to continue being. British Cheavon Clarke awaits him in the semifinals. This Monday they will also seek the final Gabriel Escobar (52 kg), against the French Billal Bennama, and Gazi Jalidov (81 kg), against the Azeri Loren Alfonso Domínguez.