They have millions of followers on their Instagram accounts, they are famous and admired by many, they are even followed by other celebrities and personalities, but they simply do not follow anyone or the number of users they follow does not reach 50.

The reason why these celebrities refuse to be on the followers list of others is unknown, but this does not represent any problem for their list to continue growing like foam. Chances are they have secret accounts and from there they do what everyone does: « breach. »

The King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, is one of those on this list. The Dominican singer has 17.9 million followers, but he does not follow anyone.

Romeo is one of the most active Dominicans on Instagram and takes every moment to share photos and videos with his followers. Thousands of comments and likes abound within their pots.

At the local level there are several artists who stand out for this peculiarity. An example of this is the rapper Pencil Conscious, who accumulates 2.9 million followers and only follows five people in his official Instagram account and one of the accounts that the Pencil follows is from his business.

The rapper usually shares everything from photos of him, hats with his brand and many videos and funny phrases that accumulate thousands of « likes » and reach a million comments.

Toño, Vakeró, The Pencil …

The urban exponent Vakeró, who has 1.9 million followers on his Instagram, but does not feel like following almost anyone, only 22 users. When browsing the artist’s Instagram, it is normal to find phrases and a lot of music, as well as some photos of Manuel Varet Marte (his real name).

The photos and videos have thousands of “likes” and positive comments from their followers.

Toño Rosario is another case. The merenguero has 355 thousand followers on Instagram, but he does not follow anyone, not even Yari. At least from your Tonogalactico account.

Of course, he shares many photos of himself, as well as videos of his presentations and some reflections, some humorous videos and emotional phrases alluding to the gospel. His publications reach 200 thousand « likes » and 70 thousand comments.

His followers always fill his post with positive comments, hearts and blessings, which denotes that Toño is very dear.

In Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny, the reggaetonist of the moment, has shown that he does what he wants and that is reflected in his social networks, since Benito has some 27.2 million followers and only one appears on his list of followers and he is the late basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Ricardo Arjona is another of the quite selective artists when choosing who to follow on his Instagram.

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter has 4 million followers and only 13 accounts are worthy of being followed by him, including the account of former Beatles musician Paul McCartney.

Famous.

There are many celebrities who equally do not follow anyone, or very few from their official accounts. Beyoncé, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Emma Watson and Adele are among them.