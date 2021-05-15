Reyes Maroto: “Seat is going to be a significant partner of the Government in the electric car”

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Updated Friday, May 14, 2021 – 14:44

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism was embroiled in a speech and spoke of Spain unseating Germany as the first European manufacturer.

Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

The Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, has again expressed this Friday the involvement of the Government of Spain in the reactivation of the automotive sector, “which is a Spain brand and we have to protect.” He added that we must treat “with great sensitivity towards the sector that forms the backbone of the territory and that we have to promote.”

Maroto spoke these words at the ceremony for the Car of the Year award in Spain organized by the newspaper ABC and which went to the Seat Len manufactured at the Martorell plant in Barcelona. And the minister did not miss the opportunity to praise the execution of the Spanish manufacturer of the Volkswagen Group. “The Seat Len arrives with electrified versions for the neat transition we want“he said. And he went on to say:” Seat is going to be a very significant partner for the Government in the electric car. “

The Minister of Industry valued the advances that in her opinion have begun to take place in the field of decarbonization. “Companies are switching to zero-emission vehicles, but demand is also showing“Thanks, among other things, to government action, as listed.

“The Moves Plan has increased its allocation to 800 million euros and the call has opened up to sectors such as transport and logistics, which has grown a lot thanks to electronic commerce, “said Maroto. He also stressed that aid for taxis can reach up to 9,500 euros”

He stressed that “the Government is committed to the sector, which is at the center of economic recovery” and that support would be demonstrated in the contribution of “more than 10,000 million” to lead future electric mobility. “The first PERTE project will be for the automotive industry and it has given wings to many companies,” he emphasized.

Finally, Reyes Maroto was carried away by enthusiasm and argued that “if we do things right, we can break the barrier to be the first manufacturers at European level and beat, why not, Germany. You have to be ambitious. “

