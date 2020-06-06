The coronavirus crisis has caused a historic slowdown in the automotive sector, which staggers after almost three months without news of the measures of the Government of Pedro Sánchez to guarantee the viability of the engine in Spain. A scenario that is dyed ‘black’ after the closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona and the announcement of more than 500 Alcoa layoffs.

A situation that catches the Minister of Industry, Kings Maroto, without date or figures on the plan to rescue the car. And it has been a month since the automotive industry presented the government with a shock plan with short-term measures to reactivate demand, ensure liquidity in the business fabric and delve into measures of labor flexibility with one main objective: to prevent the fall free of the sector.

The Minister of Industry has reiterated up to four times in their public statements last month that aid to relaunch the car in Spain was approved in “the next few days”. While, France and Germany have already presented measures to save the car industry.

Maroto announces measures that do not arrive

Last May 5 was the first time that Maroto showed his support for the automotive sector. The last one was this Tuesday in the Senate, where he announced that he will appear in the “next days” the revival plan for the automotive industry in which the Government is working together with the sector. A plan that after more than 80 days of alarm status has no numbers.

“The automotive industry needs a country commitment based on a medium-term strategy to save the sector from the impact of the coronavirus crisis,” say sources from the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) OKDIARIO and explain that “the Executive has to take into account which are the sectors that have a driving effect on the economy.”

After the collapse of sales in the months of March, April and May due to the shock of the coronavirus crisis, the automotive sector asks that it be launched a plan of 400 million euros to recover the demand. Although, another request is the application of urgent measures, since factories and dealers are working at “half gas.”

Spain at the tail of Europe in measures

At the meeting of the four employers in the automotive sector with the Minister of Industry to design a joint plan of measures with the aim of relaunching the car, José Vicente de los Mozos, president of Anfac, warned of the importance of “taking the example of other European countries, which are already implementing these measures”.

He also highlighted the value of “sending a message, to the international headquarters, that Spain is a country that cares about its automotive industry, who cares for their factories and ensures their maintenance and competitiveness ».

Goodbye to Nissan

A scenario that adds to the bad news for the automotive sector in Spain after the closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona. This closure means the dismissal of at least 3,000 direct employees, but also leaves another 20,000 indirect jobs in the air.

In addition, neither the successive appeals of the Government to his responsibility, nor the announcement of the President, Pedro Sánchez, that they are looking for investors, they seem to have convinced Alcoa. The group continues the informal consultation process prior to the start of the collective dismissal that would affect 534 workers at the aluminum plant in San Cibrao.

The automobile sector represents 10% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a productive fabric on which thousands of jobs depend, which translate into 9% of the active population in Spain. Furthermore, the automotive industry is the largest exporter in the Spanish economy. An industry that makes an envelope over 24 sectors, ranging from chemical to hospitality.