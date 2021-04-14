Reyes and Procházka decorate the UFC Las Vegas 25 poster

Zuffa / LLC

Dominick reyes will have a tremendous mountain to climb for what will be his first non-title fight in the UFC in almost two years.

Reyes, number three in the Semi-Complete rankings, will seek to get out of the streak of two losses in a row he goes through when he faces the former champion of Rizin, Jirí Prochazka, in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 25.

Reyes comes from suffering the first defeat at the end of his career when he fell by TKO at the hands of Jan Blachowicz in the co-star of UFC 253 in September 2020.

Prochazka, meanwhile, reached eleven victories in a row, ten of them before the limit, knocking out the former division title contender, Volkan oezdemir, in the contest that led the Preliminaries of the UFC 251.

UFC Las Vegas 25 will take place on May 1 from UFC APEX.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.