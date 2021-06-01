Reyes and Abalde are the casualties of Real Madrid for positive in coronavirus

05/31/2021 at 10:13 PM CEST

EFE

The pivot Felipe Reyes and the eaves Alberto abalde They are the two Real Madrid players who have tested positive for coronavirus in this Monday’s tests, which leaves them out of the first match of the Endesa League quarterfinals against Herbalife Gran Canaria at the WiZink Center (22.00).

The two positives were advanced by Movistar’s ‘Basket al día’ program and their identities confirmed hours later by the white club in an official statement. Being only two cases, the dispute of the match tonight, since up to three cases could not be considered an outbreak, so the set of Pablo Laso will be able to start the fight for the Endesa League title

The isolation period will make it very difficult for them to be in the rest of the series, whose second game will be played on Wednesday in Las Palmas and the third, if necessary, would be on Friday in Madrid, all at 22.00 peninsular hours.

Kings, calm down

“I have tested positive for coronavirus, the one they did yesterday and the one they did this morning. I’m fine, I’m isolated at home, the most important thing is that everyone in my family has tested negative, in that sense I’m Let’s see if this happens as quickly as possible and with the fewest possible symptoms, “he explained. Kings in a video through his official profile on Twitter.

“Thank you very much for being interested in me. Now it is time to encourage our team, which needs it because it is a very important game. We are going to start this ‘playoff’ to the top, hala Madrid!”, Added the captain of the white team, who plays tonight the first quarter-final match against Herbalife Gran Canaria at the WiZink Center in Madrid.