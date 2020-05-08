Rey Pila is one of the most important independent bands in our country. They started about 10 years ago with their self-titled album sung in English and Spanish and produced by Diego Solórzano himself after the Dynamite.

That album, Rey Pila from 2010, came with songs like “No Longer Fun” that take us back to those days of going to the Pasagüero or the Caradura, or any of these places where national bands were presented with a good proposal and that to date, and whatever, they are still present with new things.

And that is the case of Rey Pila. This 2020 marks 10 years, and although they do not properly belong to the celebrations, the band has prepared a new batch of releases that sound different from everything that has come out of them. And to start, Rey Pila presents “Let It Burn” exclusively for #SopitasXAireLibre.

Diego and Güero de Rey Pila, were talking with us about this release, which represents “a new path in its sound”. Just last year they released the EP Lucky No.7 with new tracks. And now they’re back with “A lot of tracks” that they recorded a few years ago and kept secret around there.

The surprise of this song – and those that will come in the coming months – is that fIt was produced by Dave Sitek, whom we know as a member and producer of TV on the Radio. Anything else? Yes, the official artwork for “Let It Burn” was designed by Dr. Lakra, a multidisciplinary artist who stands out for painting and tattooing.

Dr lakra picked up a work by Maxfield Parrish, a famous American illustrator who participated in a special edition of the book Arabian Nights where Edmund Dulac Julia Bracewell and more illustrators of the “Golden Age” also captured their works.

Parrish portrayed Kasím, brother of Ali Baba, in the cave where the thieves hid the treasures. There, the character is trying to remember the word to open the cave …

To listen to the full interview, Check out here Rey Rey’s intervention presenting “Let It Burn” in #SopitasXAireLibre: