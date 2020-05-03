Rey Mysterio’s contract with WWE is about to expire. The fighter would finish the contract in a few months and it is not yet known whether or not he will renew with the company.

Rey Mysterio’s contract with WWE soon to expire

Than Rey Mysterio will be a member of the WWE Hall of Fame no one disputes it, But that also does not lead to think that the wrestler’s career does not have much time left and the wrestler himself has already spoken about his retirement in the past.

Now it has been known that his contract with the company is about to end and we do not know if that idea will have crossed his mind again. Rey Mysterio has a contract with WWE that ends next October, in five months and it is not known what will happen to the fighter.

At the moment it seems that the company has not contacted him in order to propose a new renewal but as we say there are still five months of this contract in force. It is also necessary to take into account the moments that the company goes through that has made several layoffs in the last month of talent, and that Rey Mysterio’s contract is quite high.

Right now Mysterio wants to help his son Dominick get WWE on the right foot, and we have already seen Rey’s son participate in some segments with his father, although for some reason or another we have never been able to see him or fight or finish these stories.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group