Rey Mysterio wants to put his mask on the line

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio declared his intention to put his mask on the line if the situation arose for it. The masked man made these statements on the WWE program The Bump.

If the opportunity arose, I’d put my mask on the line without question. This is something that makes wrestling more interesting, and of course I would like to bring to WWE that emotion of the mask or mask comb against hair that is lived in Mexico. You make sure the fighters are going to do their best in the bouts, and I’d like to do it before I retire.

The masked man also had words for the young talents and recalled his beginnings as a professional wrestler:

My main influences? Ricky Steamboat, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Dynamite Kid, Tiger Mask… I saw many struggles of Tiger Mask vs. Dynamite Kid before leaving for Japan. Negro Casas, El Hijo del Santo and Blue Panther were also my influences in Mexico. I admire young talents and Murphy has earned my respect. It reminds me of when I was young.

