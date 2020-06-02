Mistery King, undoubtedly the little one who from his beginnings became a great one in the heart of the fanatical fighter, in his debut he went through many complicities, his stature, among other things, but, this was not an impediment for Rey Mysterio to be after his dream.

From the age of 14, incredibly the little giant made himself felt in the fighting world, as he was trained by his uncle, the great legend, Rey Mysterio, Sr; Rey Mysterio (Jr.) in its beginnings it fought with the rare name of Colibrí, soon to initiate a rivalry with Psychosis. After spending 4 years of the fighting career of “Colibrí”, his uncle decided to give him the name of Rey Mysterio Jr, (a name that carries a great weight since his uncle is also a fighting legend), after this event Rey Mysterio Jr He debuted at AAA to fight his uncle against Juventud Guerrera and Fuerza Guerrera.

Debut of Rey Mysterio Jr on ECW and WCW

In 1995, the little giant debuted at one of the most famous fighting companies in the United States, ECW, Where also, their rivals were Juventud Guerrera and Psicosis, who previously had given great fights against Rey Mysterio, this time without a doubt and the great dynamic that these people had in the ring, created a great emotion and adrenaline in the American fanatic. Later he was part of the WCW and then for the year 1999 he lost his mask, it should be noted that Mysterio was part of the great cruiserweight revolution at WCW.

arrival at WWE

In 2002, Rey was hired by WWE, but, said fighter had already lost his valuable mask, due to this, Vince McMahon asked him as a requirement to fight in WWE that he should wear it despite the fact that the fans already knew who said fighter was.Rey Mysterio did not think twice as WWE was without a doubt the best fighting company at that time. Rey Mysterio after this, has won a large number of championships due to his great fighting performance in the ring, despite the fact that in 2014 Mysterio left WWE for the bodily harm he had suffered at that time, in 2018 Mysterio returned in Royal Rumble in a very legendary way. It is very unfortunate to see how now in 2020, Mysterio possibly retires after what happened with Seth Rollins, hopefully this is part of a story and not an official retirement, since the physical condition of the small giant shows that there is Mysterio for a while.

