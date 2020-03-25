Rey Mysterio quarantined by Coronavirus The fighter would not have the disease but restrictions in California forced him not to leave home.

Rey Mysterio quarantined by Coronavirus

Yesterday we saw with amazement that the champion of the United States title, Andrade was not going to defend the title at Wrestlemania when everything foretold that the fighter was going to face or well Rey Mysterio in an individual match or Well Rey Mysterio, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a fatal four way.

Now the reason for this change in the script has been known and why Andrade and Angel Garza have gone to dispute the RAW couples title at Wrestlemania. The reason is that Rey Mysterio is quarantined due to the coronavirus.

The fact that Rey Mysterio has had to be quarantined does not mean that the fighter has contracted the coronavirus, but that the Governor of California has tightened confinement in the state and this has caused the fighter to be unable to leave San Diego, the city. where do you live.

Dave Meltzer said that WWE had been looking for alternatives to the United States title match at Wrestlemania but none of the options I convinced them and that is why it was decided that Garza and Andrade teamed up to fight for the RAW tag team titles.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.