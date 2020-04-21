Rey Mysterio qualifies for Money In The Bank.

Mistery King is the next name of the night to be classified for WWE Money In The Bank after Aleister Black and Apollo Crews. Mysterio he earned the opportunity after defeating Murphy in WWE RAW via pinfall.

How was the match?

Murphy looks for the lever to the arm, reinforces the punishment with a tourniquet. Mysterio catches Murphy on the clothespins and falls onto the ropes. The San Diego native tries 619, but Murphy avoids it. The action continues. Mysterio hurts his finger, the Australian leaves the ring and attacks Mysterio on the barricade. The attack on Mysterio’s finger continues. We are going to commercials.

Punishment continues on Mysterio’s finger, however Rey Mysterio fights back with pliers on Murphy. Chin on Murphy. The Australian tries to punish the owner of the 619. Mysterio takes down Murphy, 619 but Muprhy gets out in time, however Mysterio applies modified DDT.

The count only reaches 2. Murphy leaves the ring, however Mysterio punishes by hooking his legs and knocks him down on the barricade.

The action in the ring continues, Murphy makes a good sequence of movements but the account only reaches 2. Stomps from the Australian. Murphy climbs on the corner. Mysterio gets up early, and hits him on the corner, the masked man tries to make a superplex. Murphy steps off the corner, but Mysterio remains on the corner. Poison Frog for Muprhy.

619 for Murphy !!!!! To finish off a Frog Splash. 1,2,3.

. @ reymysterio takes down @WWE_Murphy to secure his position in the Men’s #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/K2Q4LNnpr1 – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

