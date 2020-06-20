Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have been making noise throughout the wrestling world. The WWE Universe was pleasantly surprised when he saw Dominik grown up after his last appearance on WWE TV. Before Dominik became the adult man we see today, he was part of a rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero in 2005.

Now he is already a man, and he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, in the ring.

Rey Mysterio talks about Dominik’s training

Rey Mysterio was in an interview with Galaxy Around’s Rock Around the Ring. During the interview, the former world heavyweight champion spoke about who would like to see his son, Dominik, in WWE.

Mysterio also spoke about Dominik’s progress in training and when he believes Dominik will be ready for his first fight. Rey Mysterio also shed light on whether Dominik would head to Japan or Mexico to train.

“I think he is open-minded and willing to do whatever it takes to get to the next level.” And of course you have to train a lot. ” “But to really understand what you need to do, you will have to figure it out in your first few fights. So that’s probably the next phase we’ll see soon, hopefully… I really think it should be ready by early next year. ”

From what little the WWE Universe has seen of Dominik, it is clear that he has taken some things from his father. He, along with his father, hit Brock Lesnar with a 619 double. Dominik has also shown us that he is a tough boy. Lesnar hit him, but that didn’t stop him from approaching The Beast.

Dominik has become a mainstay in the recent story of Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. Last week on WWE RAW, Dominik stunned The Monday Night Messiah as Rey Mysterio watched. Dominik was fortunate to quickly escape before Seth Rollins’ disciples could get his hands on him.

Mysterio’s rivalry with Seth Rollins has become very personal. This week Mysterio will return to WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what role Dominik plays when his father returns to televised WWE shows.

