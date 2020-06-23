Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are involved in a rivalry that is getting hotter every week. Things got very serious when Mysterio’s son Dominik got into the mix.

Reason why Rey Mysterio does not want Seth Rollins to train his son

During WWE RAW this week, MVP asked Rey Mysterio why he doesn’t want Rollins to train his son. It was pointed out that Mysterio wants the best to help his son, and Rollins’ success is hard to argue with. Rey Mysterio had good reason not to allow this. This is what Rey said on RAW Talk:

The reason I don’t want him to is because he has a father who can perfectly guide him in the right direction. Not someone who will confuse him for the rest of his career. Her career hasn’t even started and are you looking for someone like Seth to show you the way?

Mysterio admitted that: “I can’t deny Seth’s success.”. He said Dominik is already a man, but that he still wants to help his son.

This is an interesting story that could see Dominik finally debut as a fighter, when all is said and done. WWE tried a couple of times to get a story with Mysterio and his son. Now it seems that they continue with that idea against Seth Rollins.

