Rey Mysterio and Kassius Ohno moved to WWE Alumni

Wrestlers Rey Mysterio and Kassius Ohno appear in the WWE Alumni section, where the list of former wrestlers from the company is found.

After the round of WWE layoffs, the company moved the profiles of its former fighters to the Alumni section. The wrestlers who are no longer part of the company appear on this part of their website. The surprise came when the names of Rey Mysterio and Kassius Ohno also appeared in this section.

Rey Misterio has been moved to the Alumni section of #WWE where the ex-fighters of the company appear. It is not known if he has been fired or it is an application error, since it also appears as part of the #WWERAW. pic.twitter.com/9qu56EVPhD – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 16, 2020

In the case of Rey Mysterio we can see how he appears in the Alumni section, but he is also in the WWE RAW fighters section. The case of Kassius Ohno is more complicated, since he does not appear in the company’s superstar listings and only appears in that of former fighters.

Kassius Ohno also appears in the Alumni section of the App #WWE, but unlike Mystery King his name does not appear in the current roster section. pic.twitter.com/EZPV3Dw4cs – Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) April 16, 2020

They are fired?

In principle there is no official communication about the dismissal of any of these stars and most likely it is a mistake. WWE has also fired some of the staff working on its app making it easy for it to be just a glitch due to an excessive workload of those left behind.

WWE fans shouldn’t worry, as WWE has yet to make the firing of either of these two fighters official.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.