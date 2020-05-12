Mystery King and Aliester Black with finishes on Twitter | Instagram

The fighters Mistery King and Aliester Black They have become the mockery of the internet especially on Twitter after appearing in Money in the Bank fighting for the famous briefcase, as they affirm the ridicule that both lost their lives in the program thus launching memorable memes.

Money in the Bank is a professional wrestling event where wrestlers fight for a briefcase full of money. This program is produced by WWE.

The event is always held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, United States but due to the current pandemic it has had to be canceled.

Both Rey Mysterio and Aliester Black were thrown off the ledge of the WWE corporate building by King corbin Thus becoming the mockery on Twitter.

For the 2020 edition, the epic fight for the briefcase ended up being very peculiar because it was up to the roof of the company office building that they ended up fighting for it.

It was there that the gladiators had to reach the roof to try to keep the trophy, and where the protagonists of the note ended up thrown from the top floor.

Although in reality it is not known how far they were thrown, it seems that it was from the top floor that the funny comments They could not miss on social networks especially the memes that went viral almost immediately.

The most shocking moment that appeared on the show was when King corbin he threw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the ledge.

There is no doubt that the program attracts many amateurs and it draws the attention of the viewers who surely were aware of what was happening second by second.

There are images in the microbogging service where it appears the platform and the place where Rey Mysterio and Alister Black went to give.

