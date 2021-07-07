‘Rey’ Martínez will share the ring with ‘Canelo’

MEXICO CITY

The WBC universal flyweight monarch, Julio César Martínez, explained that his next defense of the title will be in the month of September, sharing the ring with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, world champion in the WBC and WBO super middle division, in the United States.

After defeating Joel Córdova in six rounds on June 26 In Jalisco, Martínez explained that his representative Eddy Reynoso and promoter Eddie Hearn raised the possibility of unifying his crown.

Mr. Eddy Reynoso told us that if we finished the fight against Córdova well and quickly, we would be present with ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, just to define well what day in September, “said Julio.

First instance the rival is contemplated to be the Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo, interim WBC flyweight titlist.

It is the mandatory fight against Arroyo, but according to what he says he needs more than four or five months of preparation, to see if he is ready, “he said.

But the desire of the Azcapotzalco boxer is to unify, as he also wants to reign in the 115-pound division.

I want to reach super flyweight as a unified flyweight champion, and I would like to fight the winner of the ´Gallo´ Estrada and the ´Chocolatito´ González, “he said.

Martínez specified that he is looming as a flyweight champion “At the most a year … perhaps, up to half a year, because we are already urgent to get on a super fly, and it is not because I have trouble giving the weight, because the work of the nutritionist is good, everything has gone well”.

To top it off, the “Rey” Martínez pointed out that “we are going with Arroyo or for the unificationHopefully they’ll give me Briton Sunny Edwards (16-0-0, 4 KOs), who is the IBF flyweight world champion. “

cmb

