Rey Martínez for resounding victory at DAZN evening in Guadalajara

Starring DAZN and Matchroom’s evening

“Rey” Martínez to convince to seek unifying duels

MEXICO – The boxer from the capital Julio César Martínez (17-1-0, 14 KOs), knows well that his third exhibition of his WBC world flyweight title against his compatriot Joel “Trino” Cordova, will be complicated, but in case of overcoming the obstacle will be taking an important step to be able to look for a unifying combat.

The above was announced by the same boxer, who said that he will try to seek a resounding victory so that his representative Eddy Reynoso and his promoter Eddie Hearns, get him the fights he wants.

“We were training for two and a half months at the heights of Otomí, where Moisés Fuentes, Carlos Cuadras, David Picaso and Daniel Argueta helped me box. They were strong sparring partners and I thank them; we go a thousand to win “, commented the” King “.

Regarding his injury to his right limb, Martínez said “that the doctor of physiatrist Pablo García helped me a lot in my recovery, we are going strong. I also appreciate the support of Gabriel Herrera from the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, and my father Aurelio who was always in all my preparation ”.

The boxer who is trained under the watchful eye of Mauricio Aceves, the “Chale”, knows perfectly the fighting style of “Trino” Cordova, so the fight will be from power to power.

“We did sparring once and he’s strong, he’s going to crash. It is with everything but fear. We are going to move everything forward, I recognize that it will be a good fight ”.

To top it off, the 112-pound universal champion said he felt a lot of responsibility because he will be heading up the boxing evening presented by DAZN and Matchroom in our country on Saturday, because “there is nothing else to win,” he said.

