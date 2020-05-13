Rey Fénix will be one of the participants of the Double or Nothing Ladder Match Casino, All Elite Wrestling event.

Through their social networks, Tony Khan’s company confirmed the member of the Lucha Brothers as one of the participants.

“The fourth to enter the Ladder Match Casino is King Phoenix. Is it your favorite to win? ”, was what was commented on Twitter.

Your fourth entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @ReyFenixMX!

Is he your pick to win?

Order Double or Nothing on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/NxKBS3Q1YI – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 13, 2020

It should be noted that the fighter He is the first Mexican to be confirmed and joins Orange Cassidy, Colt Cabana and Darby Allin.

So far, the pay-per-view billboard is the Fight for the AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee.

Cody will face Lance Archer Jungle Boy will be measured by the TNT and MJF championships.

It should be noted that the struggle of Casino Ladder Match is a fight that will replace the original Casino Battle Royal which took place in the first edition of Double or Nothing.

In this type of fight, each participant had to draw a letter to join a group. One of them started in the ring and the other was integrating from time to time.

Last year the big winner of the Casino Battle Royal was Hangman Page by defeating 21 other participants.

Double or Nothing 2020 will be held on Saturday May 23 behind closed doors, due to pandemic by Covid 19.

Since the health contingency began, AEW joined Impact Wrestling and WWE by recording your weekly shows and your event payments.

In Mexico, several independent companies followed the same formula and Even Triple A held the Fight Fighter tournament.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.