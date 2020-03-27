King of kings 2020 was postponed until further notice by the Covid-19 pandemic that afflicts the world.

Despite this, we can remember several struggles thatthey gave engravings in the memory of the fans for how good they were.

Fighters like The Parka, The Aguayo Dog, Heavy Metal, among others, have participated in the first major event over the years.

This time at Planeta Wrestling, we bring you a top five with the best fights that have occurred in Rey de Reyes.

SON OF THE DOG AGUAYO ASCENDED TO THE THRONE

In 2012 the Leader of the Pack, the Son of the Aguayo Dog, was at his best in wrestling, a fact that he took the opportunity to crown himself.

In the Final of the tournament for the sword he faced and defeated Jack Evans, Héctor Garza and L.A. Park to take home the trophy.

A ‘MURDERER’ WAS CROWNED KING OF KINGS

Chessman had his great moment in 2010 when he was crowned King of Kings by facing the Tournament Final at Marco Corleone and Hernández, whom he defeated.

KONNAN FELL DOWN TO A VAMPIRE

The rivalry of Konnan and Canadian Vampire He reached the last instance in Rey de Reyes with the variant of the seconds they would bet his hair.

Vampire was accompanied by the Lic. Joaquín Roldán and together they defeated the Cuban and Arturo Rivera, who saw his mane fall on the canvas.

THE PARKA GETS THE SWORD IN 2001

The Parka was in a great moment in 2001, it was the face of Triple A when he reached the Final of the Rey de Reyes tournament to beat Latin Lover, Abismo Negro and Heavy Metal.

In the end, ‘La Huesuda’ beat the King of the Martinete to take the victory and one more trophy for his showcase.

EL COBARDE, RAPADO BY THE PERU AGUAYO

One of the greatest creations of Antonio Peña was the fight of Bull terrier, same in which the Aguayo dog measured the Coward.

In a fight that pushed both fighters and Chicano Blood to the limit, it was the Coward who fell, thus losing his hair to the Aguayo Dog.