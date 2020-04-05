My Nintendo, the loyalty program of the Big N, has been with us for a while, and although some like it more than others, the truth is that it is usually updated with some frequency to offer new rewards for 3DS, since for Nintendo Switch we only have the possibility of redeeming the gold points for direct discounts on the price of the games through the eShop. Thus, in this way, the protagonist is 3DS, because this time the catalog has been updated to add some discounts for some of the titles that are available in the virtual store of this console.

Rewards update available on My Nintendo, April 5, 2020

Platinum Points:30% discount on Cooking Mama: Bon Appetit (3DS): 220 platinum points

Gold Points: 50% discount in The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages (3DS): 30 gold points 50% discount in The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons (3DS): 30 gold points 50% discount in Ultimate NES Remix (3DS) ): 200 gold points

In this way, if we were tempted to get a digital copy of any of these titles, now we can already use the different points that we have available on My Nintendo in order to get some other discounts. And you, have you ever used any of these discounts or are you one of those who this program of rewards does not bring you any benefits and, finally, allows the points to expire?

