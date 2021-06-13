Revolutionize the industry! Noelia owner of Celebriffy | Instagram

Very excited next to her friends and collaborators the singer and now renowned businesswoman Noelia excitedly shared a news that has everyone in amazement, because thanks to the launch of the platform Celebrityiffy will succeed in revolutionizing the industry.

This could be one of its greatest achievements, given that there is the possibility that it will replace other platforms, since a few months ago we began to hear about Celebriffy, which began to use so much Noelia like other celebrities such as: Sergio Mayer and Yolanda Andrade.

Recently the singer and performer of “Candle“shared exclusively with ShowNews some details about this revolutionary platform, in which around 65 engineers were working to develop it.

The development of Celebriffy took more than 15 months and in total they had around 160,000 hours of programming, the interface was continuously being improved so that when it was launched it was perfect.

According to the businesswoman herself and the proud owner of this platform, she mentioned that the projections of this platform and the subsidiaries could have a market value of more than one trillion dollars in less than two years!

Without a doubt this new monetization platform It could become what content creators and professionals expected, this because you will be able to obtain a higher income than that of other platforms, thanks to Noelia millions you will be able to obtain a greater monetary benefit than in any other digital place.

Today you can find on all major digital platforms: App Store Y Play Store, as of this Monday, May 13, it will start with the promotion of the platform.

Because of this, the singer began to enjoy this new achievement alongside her collaborators, despite not being a woman who usually drinks, this celebration undoubtedly deserved it and more than enough, surely in a few months we will definitely see Noelia entering the front door on Wall Street.

In this celebration she was surrounded by friends and partners who made this dream come true with her, without a doubt it is the beginning of one of the most ambitious and enormous projects that the beautiful singer has started.

Undoubtedly, this project is one of many that it already has assets and another in the future that it will surely continue to launch, thanks to its dedication and discipline Noelia will achieve what very few personalities in the show have done, to be not only a successful singer but also businesswoman.