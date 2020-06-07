Related news

The coronavirus crisis is having unexpected protagonists. One of them is Zoom, the application for virtual meetings that has become a key element in facilitating the forced establishment of teleworking. Despite the data leak scandals and the confusion with other similarly named companies, the innovation has received a prize: a revaluation of 200% on Wall Street.

Very few citizens with Internet access have stayed in recent weeks without entering one of Zoom’s virtual reunión meeting rooms ’. Most of them, out of necessity for their work, but also many for leisure to meet, without leaving home, with family and friends. They are not empty phrases, since the technology company has registered a 354% increase in users in the first four months of the year.

The deadline coincides with the period in which countries around the world have applied strict containment measures. An enabling environment that, however, does not detract from the fact that they have registered no less than 175,000 new payment accounts and up to 300 million daily connections in the application of a company that only has a dozen employees. And the market seems to be considering that they are here to stay.

Are they here to stay?

It is not surprising if one considers that among its new users, in addition to companies and administrations of all kinds that have had to rapidly implement telework systems, there are 100,000 educational institutions. Thus it is understood that, despite the acceleration that the company accumulates in these months in the stock market, the analysts who most closely follow its evolution are still optimistic about its closest future.

In this sense, the target price granted by the consensus of analysts consulted by Refinitiv stands at $ 212 per share, which implies an additional 2% upside potential to the comeback that already accumulates. Something that is also explained by the fact that 12 of the 28 experts who closely monitor its evolution advise the purchase of their titles. Another 12 choose to hold positions and only four point to the sale.

If you look back, the change in market perception towards a company that offers virtual meetings with many different tools is evident. A year ago, only five analysts advised the purchase, compared to a dozen that he recommended to keep and one that opted to sell.

However, it is also true that some begin to feel a certain altitude sickness with the valuations obtained by the company. Thus, only two three months ago, when the pandemic began to plague outside China, only two experts opted to undo positions in the company whose full name is Zoom Video Communications.

Beneficial matches

This last point is not trivial, since up to three other listed companies carry the name of Zoom, two of them on the US stock market. A circumstance that has led many to miss the mark when they were trying to get hold of the telemeeting company at a good price. So much so that even the supervisor of Wall Street had to decree the suspension of listing of one of them: Zoom Technologies.

This last company has nothing to do with the company that has revolutionized teleworking in recent days, it does not even offer solutions in this line. What’s more, even though it has offices in Delaware’s well-known American tax haven, its headquarters is in China and its shares are not listed on the Nasdaq market, but on the OTC Link platform, specialized in direct crossings between individuals and with transparency requirements that are laxer than the quintessential technological market in the USA.

Zoom Technologies (ticker ZOOM) is NOT the similarly-named popular video communications company. Today the SEC suspended trading in the securities of Zoom Technologies. https://t.co/40zAjWHmY2 – SEC New York (@NewYork_SEC) March 26, 2020

Little remains of the rally that the company had racked up until the American supervisor took action. In fact, Zoom Technologies loses 28% of its capitalization in the last month and it leaves about half of its value so far this year.

The one that does accumulate profits, although also justified by its own fundamentals, is Japan’s Zoom Corp, dedicated to retail electronics, has accumulated a 50% appreciation since January on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In this case, although some absent-minded person has fallen into error, the rise of teleworking has also paid off for the company, which has seen its business volume increase.

A timely release

But there are not two without three, and another company has benefited from the similarity of name. Is about the recently released ZoomInfo Technologies. Although the company’s business has little to do with virtual meetings, it is indeed a technology solutions company – in this case, an electronic cloud applied to sales and marketing – and it is also listed on the Nasdaq.

Its debut on the queen platform for the listing of technology took place this Thursday and, after having revised its opening price twice upward, in its first session a rebound of 100% was noted, although at the close it was conformed with increases of 62%.

The expectations placed on this type of tool at a time when the importance of digitization has been evident, along with the similarity of names, made many think that the $ 21 per share set for its release was a bargain. Although for different reasons.

The former, convinced that ZoomInfo can be a great revolution for their sector, just as Zoom Video has managed to shake up all the trends in teleworking. The seconds, believing that perhaps a sudden crash gave them the opportunity to join the digital meeting company at an 84% discount about the $ 210 a share it was actually trading on Thursday.

The feeling accompanies

Waiting for data to support or deny if the avalanche of new users in Zoom Video is here to stay, market sentiment is clearly bullish. And that this huge amount of traffic and the need to reinforce the security of its reunión meeting rooms ’has brought extraordinary extraordinary costs for the company, up to $ 201 million. Twice as much as a year ago.

In fact, the security breach that exposed the data of some 15,000 of its customers at the end of March seems simply an anecdote in the recent history of the company, which at that time managed to enter the Nasdaq 100. What in other companies usually translates into a heavy investor punishment, Zoom Video has chosen to reward their quick reaction. At the moment and for the good of his ‘almost namesakes’.