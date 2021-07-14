Revolutionary hydrogel-based brain-computer interface

To study the structure of the brain or identify and treat neurological diseases, it is crucial to develop an interface that can stimulate the brain and detect its signals in real time. However, the existing neural interfaces are mechanically and chemically different from actual brain tissue. This causes a rejection response, as with any foreign body, and an insulating layer (glial scar) forms around the interface, which shortens its useful life.

To solve this problem, the international team from Seongjun Park of the Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea has developed a brain-computer interface that blends in with its environment so effectively that the cells around it create a body part instead of a foreign object.

The interface is made by inserting a custom made multifunction fiber bundle into a hydrogel mass. The device is composed not only of an optical fiber that controls specific nerve cells with light to perform optogenetic procedures, but it also has a bundle of electrodes to read brain signals and a microfluidic channel to deliver drugs to the brain.

The interface is easy to introduce into the body when it is dry, since in this state the hydrogels become solid. But once inside the body, the hydrogel quickly absorbs body fluids. This makes it lose strength and rigidity, and at the same time makes it adopt the properties of the surrounding tissues, with the result that no rejection reaction is generated against it.

Schematic representation of the new type of brain-computer interface. (Image: KAIST)

The research team applied the device in animal models and showed that it is possible to detect neural signals for periods of up to six months, which is well above what has been achieved previously.

Long-term optogenetic and behavioral experiments were also possible in free-moving mice, with a significant reduction in foreign body reactions, such as glial and immune activation, compared to existing devices.

Park and his colleagues hope that their technology will help advance research into neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, which require long-term observation.

Polina Anikeeva, Xuanhe Zhao and Hyunwoo Yook, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, United States, have also participated in the research and development work.

The research team has published the technical details of their new technology in the academic journal Nature Communications, under the title “Adaptive and multifunctional hydrogel hybrid probes for long-term sensing and modulation of neural activity”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)