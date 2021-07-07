Revolution in the production of the material that will make the arrival of the 6G possible

The material called “iron (III) oxide” is one of the most widespread oxides on Earth. It is found mainly as the mineral hematite (in the alpha iron oxide variety). Another stable and common variety is iron oxide gamma. The former is widely used in industry as a red pigment, and the latter as a magnetic recording medium. The two varieties differ not only in their crystalline structure, but also in their magnetic properties.

In addition to these forms of iron (III) oxide, there are more exotic varieties such as epsilon, beta or zeta. The most attractive is the epsilon. This variety has an extremely high ability to resist an external magnetic field. Furthermore, the material absorbs electromagnetic radiation in the sub-tertiary frequency range (100-300 GHz) as a result of natural ferromagnetic resonance. The frequency of said resonance is one of the criteria for the use of materials in wireless communication devices; the 4G standard operates in megahertz and the 5G in tens of gigahertz. The sub-tertiary band is planned to be used as a working range in sixth generation (6G) wireless technology, which is preparing for its active introduction into our lives starting in the early 2030s.

Epsilon iron oxide is an extremely rare and difficult to obtain form of iron oxide. Today, it is produced in very small quantities, and the process itself takes up to a month. This, of course, makes its widespread application unfeasible.

A team including Evgeny Gorbachev, from Moscow State University and Liudmila Alyabyeva, from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), both institutions in Russia, has developed an accelerated synthesis method of epsilon iron oxide capable of reducing the synthesis time to one day (that is, to carry out a complete cycle about 30 times faster) and to increase the amount of the resulting product. The technique is simple to reproduce, cheap and easy to apply in industry, and the materials needed for synthesis (iron and silicon) are among the most abundant elements on Earth.

Liudmila Alyabyeva (left) and Evgeny Gorbachev, at the Terahertz Spectroscopy Laboratory at MIPT. (Photo: MIPT)

The material resulting from the new process is suitable for the production of conversion units or absorbent circuits in the sub-tertiary frequency range. For example, by using epsilon iron oxide nanopowders it will be possible to manufacture paints that absorb electromagnetic waves and, therefore, shield rooms from foreign signals and protect their own signals from interception from the outside.

Gorbachev, Alyabyeva and their colleagues have published in the academic journal Journal of Materials Chemistry C the technical details of their progress, with the title “Tuning the particle size, natural ferromagnetic resonance frequency and magnetic properties of epsilon-Fe2O3 nanoparticles prepared by a rapid sol –Gel method “. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)