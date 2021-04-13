Revolution in Italy for some alleged words by Allegri: “Get rid of Ronaldo”

04/13/2021 at 6:03 PM CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo is on everyone’s lips again, if he has ever left them. The Portuguese striker for Juventus, after their performance in recent weeks was not as desired and they were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Porto, has not stopped receiving criticism.

The last action starring the Madeira crack does not help either that, after finishing the match against Genoa, in which he did not score, he threw his shirt to the ground on the way to the changing room tunnel.

Well, now, an information published by the newspaper La República, has revolutionized Italy. These expose what Massimiliano Allegri, Cristiano’s coach in his first season as ‘bianconeri’, supposedly said to Andrea Agnelli, president of the club: “Get rid of Ronaldo, he’s blocking team and club growth“.

Cristiano ends his contract with Juventus in the summer of 2022, but there are many rumors that place him out of Italy at the end of this season. Some even point to a return to Real Madrid, but it does not seem that the white club is about to bring him back.

Of course, given the ‘bad’ campaign being carried out by the transalpine team, eliminated from the top European competition and without much chance of being proclaimed champion of Serie A, the position of Andrea Pirlo is in danger. In fact, the name that sounds to replace the Italian legend is that of Allegri himself which, if confirmed, could mean that Ronaldo has the hours counted in Turin.