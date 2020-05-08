         Revolution announced for Google Duo with video calls of up to 32 participants also in the browser and more

Applications for video calls They are colonizing both today and much of our daily time as a result of quarantines caused by the coronavirus. Not being able to leave the house causes us to use the video on our mobile phones to talk to our loved ones and also to telework with colleagues and superiors. Hence, many participants in this market, including Google, are constantly refining their products.

The only thing the Mountain View team has again to do with Google Duo, your video calling app for mobile phones and tablets that also has a slightly more limited browser aspect. Or at least it was, because from Google they have announced different advances that will be incorporated in the coming weeks, and among them we find the arrival of video calls to the browser.

Video calls with up to 32 participants also in your browser

Just yesterday we knew that all Google chat and video calls services were integrated into the same team under the same leader, thus happening Hangouts, Meet and also Duo to be roommates. However, it is too early for this decision to have influenced today’s Google announcement, which, however, leaves Duo in a very good position to compete in a market with heavy players such as Skype, Zoom, WhatsApp or Jitsi Meet. , among many others.

Among the improvements announced by Google we find, for example, a new interactive whiteboard that we can use during calls. Similar to other similar app uses in the past, we can now draw pictures during our video calls that other participants will see. Ideal for sending messages, for proposing games, explaining concepts or just to let the little ones in the house play while talking to friends or family.

In addition to this, Google has announced the arrival of different effects or filters for faces during calls, so that the environment becomes more pleasant and informal whenever this is necessary. In principle, they will work in a similar way to the filters of apps such as Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok, so it is possible that Google will open the development of these filters to third parties, and that the users themselves can give the platform more personality. These two characteristics will be part of what Google has come to call ‘Family Mode’.

But without a doubt, the big news comes in terms of browsers and the maximum number of participants. A few days ago we knew that Google Duo increased its application to a maximum of 12 participants, but in the coming weeks that number will grow to allow 32 participants at most. And we can also make video calls from the browser, something that until now was impossible.

Google Duo will work in this sense as Meet or Hangouts, and we can use a link created from the video call to join it even if we do not have the app, simply opening the link from the browser that we normally use. As we say, this will come in the coming weeks.

