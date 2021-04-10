Revolut adds more tokens to its platform as demand for cryptocurrencies increases

The Revolut digital banking service has gone further in its bid to become a major provider of digital financial services by adding more tokens to its platform. The company announced that it has added 11 new crypto assets for its clients, bringing the total tokens offered on the platform to more than 30 crypto assets.

“You asked for new tokens, we have delivered them,” stated Revolut in a blog post.

The company also added that it has been looking for hot tokens to take to its UK and EU customers.

The 11 new tokens added include The Graph, Cardano, Bancor, Uma, Yearn Finance, Synthetix, Uniswap, Orchid, Loopring, Numeraire, and Filecoin. Revolut began offering cryptocurrency trading services four years ago, starting with Bitcoin (BTC) before Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) were added.

Security of user funds guaranteed

The company has also assured users that their funds are safe as funds are stored in cold rooms with the best custodians in the industry. Revolut covers 49 US states and expanded its operations to Australia last year. Currently, the platform has 15 million customers worldwide.

The company has applied for US and UK banking licenses, but already has an EU license. Of the 11 coins added, Filecoin is the most expensive coin, valued at 110.42 pounds per token, while the least expensive is Cardano (0.88 pounds per coin).

Revolut provides token details to clients

Revolut has also added a little detail about each of the recently added tokens to help users get familiar with the tokens.

The details will also help users make an informed business decision while weighing the risk and volatility surrounding tokens.

Earlier this year, the company warned its clients about the risk of trading Ripple (XRP) following regulatory issues for the token with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But many users have continued to trade XRP as long as their partner exchange still offers the opportunity to do so.