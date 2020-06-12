An interesting discovery has given rise to a new theory, which has shocked the world, as paleontologists have found footprints of a reptile that walked on two legs in a way very similar to that of humans, which probably belonged to a prehistoric crocodile.

It was a team of researchers from China, Australia and the United States in charge of analyzing the footprints embedded in rocks in South Korea 18 to 24 centimeters, suggesting a body length of up to 3 meters.

According to the study published by the journal Nature Scientific Reports, the prints were originally believed to belong to giant pterosaurs, prehistoric flying reptiles, that walked on two legs, but researchers have pointed out that they are an ancient crocodile, which they called Batrachopus grandis.

“In a site it was initially thought that the footprints were from a giant bipedal pterosaur, now we understand that they were alligator tracks that measure around 24 centimeters, suggesting that those who made them had legs approximately the same height as the legs adult humans, ”explained University of Queensland paleontologist Anthony Romilio.

For his part, Professor Kyung Soo Kim, from Chinju National University of Education (South Korea) and who was in charge of leading the research team, explained that the Betrachopus grandis did not walk the same as he does crocodile current because in the marks there is absence of traces of glue.

Science Reports-Special

“Typical crocodiles walk in a squatting position and create wide paths. Interestingly, our tracks look very narrow, more like a crocodile swinging on a tightrope. When combined with the lack of tail drag marks, it became apparent that these creatures moved bipeds, “he added.

You may also like:

What is the fifth state of matter that NASA managed to create in space?