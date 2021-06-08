Revive Morena complete car in 9 states; preliminary results

MEXICO CITY.

With virtual triumphs in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Guerrero, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tlaxcala, both in the gubernatorial elections and in local congresses and city councils, Morena revives the scenarios of the whole car.

In these nine entities, where, according to the preliminary results, the Morenista candidates won the governorship, the party will have a majority in the local Congress, which will make it easier for them to make decisions and approve reforms. Only in one state, Michoacán, is a Morenoist chief executive expected to have an important counterweight in the state legislature, since it is estimated that, of the 24 local councils, 15 are from the PAN, PRI and PRD, against nine from the party in government.

The majority vote for Morena also extended to states where there was no governor election, such as Chiapas, Hidalgo and Oaxaca.

Morena takes a complete car in 9 states; in some cases the triumph was overwhelming

In Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Guerrero, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tlaxcala, it obtained the majority in state congresses and municipal presidencies; bread

it also had good results in Querétaro and Aguascalientes.

The Morena party revived the stages of the full car in different entities of the country, such as Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Guerrero, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tlaxcala, where in addition to obtaining the governorship, it achieved the majority in the congresses state and has the majority of city councils.

But the majority vote, even overwhelming for Morena, extended to entities where there was no election of governor, but there was a renewal of the State Congress and the municipalities, such as the cases of Chiapas, where, together with its allies, it was left with 24 seats. relative majority of the state congress and 72 of the 117 municipalities.

The same is happening in Hidalgo, where the Juntos Haremos Historia coalition and Morena individually won 16 of the 18 seats with a relative majority, as well as the two city councils that were in dispute. In Oaxaca he won 19 of the 25 seats; in Puebla, 16 of the 26 spaces with a relative majority in the local Legislative Power. In Chiapas the 24 seats of relative majority of the local Congress remained.

In Quintana Roo he won eight of the 11 municipalities. In Tabasco, the 21 seats with a relative majority in Congress remained in the hands of Morena and his political allies. In Tamaulipas, where there is currently an absolute majority of the PAN, citizens decided to give the Morena-PT alliance a total of 16 seats and only six to the PAN. In Veracruz, Morena and his allies won 26 of the 30 majority seats.

Only in the state of Michoacán, where the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP) shows that Morena is ahead of the governorship, is there an important counterweight in Congress, since of the 24 majority seats, PAN, PRI, PRD won 15, while the alliance led by Morena was left with nine spaces.

In the remaining nine states where he won a governorship, his candidates will come to government with a legislative majority in their favor, making it easier for them to make decisions.

Morena, however, was not the only case in which the vote of the citizens gave the undeniable advantage to a political force. The PAN, which won the governorship of Querétaro, was left with the 15 delegations with a relative majority and with 13 of the 18 municipalities.

Entities such as Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Durango and Yucatán, the advantage in state congresses and city councils is for the PAN and its allies in the Going for Mexico coalition.

The PRI only managed to endorse its dominance in the municipalities of Coahuila, while Movimiento Ciudadano repeated with an absolute majority in Jalisco.

The electoral results, however, allow us to observe that there is pluralism in different entities of the country, such as in Nuevo León, where the governorship is won by MC, but the state congress by the PAN, PRI and PRD, even Morena has four seats, but MC none of relative majority.

In Chihuahua, the governorship was won by the PAN, but it does not have a strong majority in Congress, given that Morena and his allies won eight majority seats, compared to 14 for the local ruling party.

GUANAJUATO

Alma Denisse triumphs in Moroléon

MOROLEÓN, Gto.— His mother was murdered just last May 25. The alleged executor has been linked to the process. And today she is the virtual elected mayor of Moroleón. Alma Deni-

sse Sánchez Barragán obtained almost half of the votes cast by the citizens of this municipality in southern Guanajuato championing the Citizen Movement.

The election gave her 10 thousand 35 votes, that is, 48.5486% of the total vote, well above her closest competitor, the PAN member Grecia Pantoja Álvarez, who only got 4,595 votes; despite the fact that the proselytizing campaign did not end and he preferred to pray for the eternal rest of his mother Alma Rosa Barragán Santiago.

Alma Rosa Barragán was shot dead by a group of hitmen who arrived at the rally in Moroleón.

Andres Guardiola

MORELOS

Citizen participation stands out

As a result of the largest electoral day in history, 52.5% of the people of Morelos went to the polls last Sunday.

As indicated in the days prior to the contest, the State Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace, together with the executive vocal of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Morelense Institute of Electoral Processes and Citizen Participation (Impepac), guaranteed the installation of 100 percent of the two thousand 485 boxes, as had been programmed.

Likewise, the electoral packages for all the polling stations were duly delivered to the electoral authorities.

The levels of citizen participation in the entity exceeded the national average.

From the Editorial Office

Citizen movement

Castañeda celebrates breakthrough

The national coordinator of the Citizen Movement, Clemente Castañeda, celebrated the advance of his party in Guadalajara, Nuevo León and Guanajuato. Interviewed by Pascal Beltrán in MultiCast Image He said that it was a good decision to maintain their independence and not form alliances, since that consolidates them as the third political option in Mexico.

He said that the biggest bet the party made was to go alone in the electoral process, a decision that left them very happy with the results obtained.

Clemente said that the battle continues in Colima, Nayarit, Chihuahua and Sonora, but they are calm and optimistic.

Castañeda Hoeflich made it clear that they will be a responsible opposition and the deputies and senators of his party will not support the occurrences of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

COUNCILS

Margarita calls for dialogue

At the national level, this election shows the power that citizens have in their vote and the importance of dialogue between parties to reach agreements, said Margarita Zavala, candidate of the PAN-PRD-PRI Go for Mexico coalition, and who has the upper hand in the votes of the 10th district in Mexico City, to win a federal deputation.

In an interview with Pascal Beltrán del Río for Imagen Radio, the also former presidential candidate said that after this electoral process “I hope the citizen realizes the power they have when it comes to voting and the obligation of an authority to respect democracy.” .

He pointed out that another element to highlight in this election was that “the political parties made a very interesting alliance and it was an effort of citizens with the political parties, PRI, PAN and PRD who sat down to dialogue.” He indicated that there are still many things to review in the political and citizen organizations themselves, but it is progress.

On the trend in the Chamber of Deputies to the ruling party, Zavala Gómez del Campo stressed that in this case the citizens “came out in defense of democracy.”

Governor

Corral, ready for delivery process

CHIHUAHUA, Chih.— The governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jurado, announced that he is ready to carry out the process of delivery-reception of the government of the entity to the PAN Maru Campos, and that he recognizes her triumph.

“We are never going to fight with the popular will, we are democrats and of course, in a democratic process, what any authority must do is to recognize and respect the will of the citizen,” he said. regarding the results of the electoral day.

At a press conference, the president indicated that during the days the diversity of decisions that the Chihuahuas made will be reflected.

Hector Figueroa

Chihuahua

Maru seeks to approach government

A positive treatment of the relationship with the federal government will be sought by Maru Campos, candidate for the governorship of Chihuahua by the coalition Nos Une Chihuahua, made up of PAN and PRD, who the results place her as the virtual winner of the elections.

In an interview for Imagen, with Francisco Zea, about the distance with which he achieved his advantage over the other candidates, Campos asserted that “to reach that distance, of course, there had to be a lot of work involved. And a lot of resilience, and now there are many shields in place because the war was very hard, it was a war just like that ”.

When asked if the war was at home, he specified: “That’s why I’m telling you. Well, sometimes those at home are harder than those outside. “

He expressed that, despite everything, they could not get her out of the race: “With everything and everything, neither legally nor politically they could.”

Brunette

Delgado congratulates winners

The president of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Mario Delgado, published messages on social networks this Monday for the winning candidates for governors of that party.

Delgado congratulated Morena’s candidates in Sinaloa, Baja California Sur, Baja California, Guerrero, Colima, and Campeche, despite the fact that Layda Sansores’ victory has not yet been declared in the latter state.

“The Sinaloans came out to vote with joy to leave behind the corrupt governments that looted the state. They voted for the change to come to Sinaloa at the hands of Rubén Rocha, “he said.

Arturo Paramo

GENERAL SECRETARY

We failed the president, says Citlalli

The National Regeneration Movement party (Morena) failed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Sunday’s elections, said the general secretary of that political institute, Citlalli Hernández.

He considered that that party made a mistake in Mexico City, where six mayoralties were won and not the 14 that Morena’s president boasted on Sunday night along with Citlalli Hernández.

“What happened in Mexico City is a serious mistake by Morena: We failed @Claudiashein and @lopezobrador_. With a very good evaluation in the management of both, we were unable to combat a vote of hatred and fear towards our movement promoted especially in the middle and upper classes, “Hernández said in a” thread “on Twitter.

Arturo Paramo