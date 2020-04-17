The sharp revision of the number of coronavirus deaths in China on Friday is an attempt not to leave any cases unregistered after medical services in Wuhan became overwhelmed at the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Health professionals embrace in China in China's Wuhan province, amid the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 1,300 people who died of coronaviruses in the Chinese city of Wuhan, or half of the total, were not accounted for by slips, state media said, but Beijing rejected claims that there was some cover-up.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that China underestimated its number of deaths from coronavirus and condemned WHO for its support of China’s approach to the crisis. He suspended funding for the United Nations agency this week.

The virus has already infected more than 2 million worldwide and killed 150,000.

Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist who participated in an international mission to China in February, said of China’s revised figures: “This was done in an attempt to leave no case unrecorded.”

She said Chinese officials had revised data on funeral services, nursing homes, clinics, hospitals and detention centers and patients who died at home in Wuhan, Hubei province, where the outbreak began at the end of last year.

“What they reported is that the discrepancies in these cases were caused by several factors. First, Wuhan’s health system was overburdened. And some patients died at home,” said van Kerkhove.

“Second, the medical team was slow to report these cases because it was focused on providing care to patients and did not fill out the forms on time.”

Van Kerkhove said that mild cases were treated in makeshift hospitals at Wuhan stadiums or other facilities, adding: “In these situations, reports were not made in a timely manner. These cases were added.”

