Companies in the new essential sectors, construction, mining and transportation equipment may start operations before June 1 if they comply with all security protocols, according to a third version that appeared today in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF ).

In a single article they detail the modification to the fourth article published yesterday, and which only had three paragraphs in which they established that from May 18 to 31 it was the preparation period to comply with all the safety and hygiene protocols and the start would be until June 1st.

May 14, 2020

Now, the modified fourth article lists five fractions, the first three detail the processes and protocols of sanitary security, and specify that the presentation (to the authority) and their application may take place at the same time as the preparation measures are carried out. for its entry into force, and the fourth fraction gives the green light for the start before June.

“If the process is completed and approved before June 1, 2020, the corresponding company or industry may begin operations.”

The fifth section clarifies that this is a goodwill agreement. However, if it is not complied with, the companies or industries that put the health of their workers at risk will be closed.

“In the case of companies in the automotive industry and auto parts dedicated to export, in addition to what was stated in the previous factions, they must apply the protocols required in the countries of their origin,” adds that fifth fraction.

The agreement signed by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, comes into force on the day of its publication.

The modification occurred after various business organizations such as Index, Coparmex and Concamin warned of the damage it would bring to the country’s economy – such as loss of employment and plant closings – that the manufacture of transportation and mining equipment was not approved with the startup of their counterparts in the United States.

Representatives of these organizations and companies in particular expressed their concern about the sudden changes that the federal authority has been making since Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Federation, an entity that gives legal certainty once any change, agreement or law is published. .

A first version appeared on Wednesday indicating that the starting date for the new essential activities was May 18, but hours later they removed the document, which generated certainty for various economic sectors.

A day later, yesterday, another edition appeared explaining that May 18 to 31 was the protocol preparation period and the start would be until June 1.

Today the possibility of starting during this preparation period dawns, that is, before June 1, and for which, many companies, mainly those that export, claim to be ready for all the protocols that they have already implemented.

