Revilla declares assets and assets for more than half a million euros and without debts with the banks

The president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, has assets and assets worth more than 510,000 euros, of which 148,000 are in real estate and the rest money in checking accounts, shares, funds, life insurance and pension plans. In addition, it does not have no debt with financial institutions for mortgages or loans.

This is indicated in your declaration of assets and economic rights which has been published on April 9 in the Transparency Portal of the Government of Cantabria, together with that of the rest of the members and senior positions of the Executive, in compliance with the regulations developed by the Autonomous Law of Transparency of Public Activity.

Bliss Transparence law was approved on March 21, 2018, although the decree of the Regulation that develops it was not approved until November 19, 2020, two years and eight months later. After that, the declaration of real estate and economic rights has not been published until almost another five months later.

Based on the published documentation, Revilla is the member of the Governing Council with better economic situation when declaring assets and assets for more than 510,000 euros and not having debts.

In addition to the 148,000 euros in real estate, Revilla has almost 153,000 euros in shares or participations in entities, in addition to another 95,000 in life insurance, pension funds or retirement plans; 82,000 euros in your bank accounts, and another 32,000 in other types of goods and rights of economic content.

For its part, according to the information consulted by this agency, the assets and assets of the regional vice president and Minister of Universities, Equality, Culture and Sports, Pablo Zuloaga (PSOE), amount to almost 252,000 euros, of which 145,000 are in real estate; another 34,000 in accounts; 60,000 in life insurance and pension funds and retirement plans and 12,000 in other assets. However, owes the bank about 94,500 euros.

The rest of the members of the Governing Council

Apart from Revilla and Zuloaga, the Governing Council is made up of other eight councilors, five from the PRC and three from the PSOE. Thus, in the regionalist wing, there are, for example, the Minister of the Presidency, Interior, Justice and Foreign Action, Paula Fernández, whose assets and assets amount to almost 238,000 euros, although it has debts in mortgage credits or loans of 195,400 euros, and that of Public Works, Spatial Planning and Urbanism, José Luis Gochicoa, with almost 389,600 euros but with debts with the bank of about 108,000.

There is also the Minister of Industry, Tourism, Innovation, Transport and Commerce Javier López Marcano, who has assets and assets for 339,000 euros and no debt; the head of Education and VET, Marina Lombó, worth 364,000 euros, and without debts either with the bank, and the Rural Development, Livestock, Fisheries, Food and Environment, Guillermo Blanco, who has assets and assets for 114,000 euros and owes about 39,500 to the bank.

Already in the socialist wing, the declared assets and assets by the Minister of Health, Miguel Rodríguez, amount to about 301,000 euros, with debts of about 59,500 euros.

For her part, the Minister of Economy and Finance, María Sánchez, has assets and assets worth almost 373,000 euros and debts of about 64,000.

And the Minister of Employment and Social Policies, the also socialist Ana Belén Álvarez, has a equity of almost 101,000 euros, with debts of 27,600.

The information published on the Transparency Portal has included data of other positions of the Government of Cantabria, as secretaries and general directors and deputy directors of the different councils; the general auditor, as well as those responsible for different government agencies, such as the Cantabrian Health Service or the Cantabrian Institute of Social Services; of companies and public companies, such as Cantur, and also of the chiefs of staff of the members of the Governing Council, among others.