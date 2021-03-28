Revilla becomes strong at home and manages to beat Ribamontán al Mar (1-0)

03/27/2021 at 20:09 CET

The Revilla and the Ribamontan ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division this Saturday with a victory by Revilla for a score of 1-0. The Revilla He faced the game wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game against the Seven Villas by a score of 3-2. On the visitors’ side, the Ribamontán al Mar lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the SD Textile Shield and was on a five-game losing streak. The locals, at the end of the match, placed eighth in the standings, while the Ribamontán al Mar he stayed in eleventh place.

The first part of the game started in a positive way for the team of Revilla de Camargo, who inaugurated the luminous one thanks to a little Allende As soon as the game started, in minute 5. With this result, the first part of the game concluded.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended 1-0.

The technician of the Revilla, Touch, gave entry to the field to Garcia, Dani ruiz, Abascal and Rooms replacing Jesus, Gonzalez, Peepers and Castanedo, while on the part of the Ribamontan, Javi robledo replaced Cervera and Gonzalez by Pelayo and Brice.

During the 90 minutes of the game, a total of seven cards were seen. The Revilla had to face the sanction of frames, Jesus, Allende, Ibrahim and Garcia with a yellow card and the expulsion of Allende (2 yellows) with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Castanedo.

The Revilla occupied the eighth position of the qualifying table with 17 points, in a position to access the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, after the dispute of this match corresponding to the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, while the Ribamontan it was placed in eleventh position with 12 points, also occupying an access position to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetRevilla:Marcos, Javi Sáinz, Jesus (Garcia, min.60), Peña, Cobo, Lavin, Castanedo (Salas, min.75), Gonzalez (Dani Ruiz, min.66), Allende, Mirones (Abascal, min.75) and IbrahimRibamontán al Mar:Quevedo, Alex, Cagigal, Castanedo, Jonatan Cuesta, Piedralba, Perojo, Pelayo (Cervera, min.60), Martinez, Ibañez and Brice (Gonzalez, min.60)Stadium:The cruiseGoals:Allende (1-0, min. 5)