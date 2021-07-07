REvil ransomware hijacks 1,500 companies, from supermarkets to kindergartens, and asks for 70 million in Bitcoins | Technology

It is already considered the largest ransomware attack in history. The computer systems of 1,500 companies around the world, in the hands of a Russian hacker group that asks for 70 million dollars in Bitcoins.

The ransomware it is becoming a threat that goes beyond a few isolated attacks on individual companies.

The threat grows with the new massive attacks affecting dozens, hundreds of businesses and utilities at the same time.

The hacker group REvil has carried out a ransomware attack that already affects between 800 and 1,500 companies worldwide, but it is believed that their number will double after the July 4 holidays in the United States.

Experts are convinced that this group of cybercriminals is of Russian origin, because their attacks never hit Russian targets or those of the former Soviet bloc.

How can you hijack the computer systems of more than a thousand companies at the same time? The key is in the one element they all have in common: the information technology company Kaseya.

Kaseya sells a series of tools that allow other companies to manage IT services for SMEs. In simple words, small businesses that do not have IT departments hire specialized companies that use Kaseya tools to manage their accounts or customer databases.

The REvil cybercriminals they have taken advantage of a security hole from one of Kaseya’s tools to introduce malware, a ransomware that has crept into every company that uses such Kaseya software.

So most of the affected companies are small businesses, from dental offices to nurseries, small shops, law offices, etc. The most affected is the Swedish supermarket chain Coop, which has had to close 800 supermarkets, because the ATMs had been blocked.

This ransomware has encrypted all data on computers, blocking them. They are impossible to recover, except with the encryption key.

The REvil group has asked for 70 million dollars in Bitcoins to provide the key that would unlock the hijacking. Kaseya has neither confirmed nor denied that she will pay, according to ..

In other similar cases of this magnitude, the victims have ended up paying. But it is a bad solution, because that only shows that ransomware can be lucrative, increasing its use.