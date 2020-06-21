I am not going to elaborate on who Robin Trower is, the vast majority of you already know that he was the guitarist of Procol Harum and that later he began a solo career paid for by great albums that incredibly never reached the status they should have.

Today I will focus on “Long Misty Day”, and that is the album that contains my favorite song by Trower; “Caledonia”. A full-blown great song, with a drive that does nothing but stay throughout the composition, is unstoppable, it takes your breath away!

Released in 1976, I discovered this album at a friend’s house while we were preparing our radio program. A special guitarist who should always be in the top ten when talking about guitarists with feeling. I still remember that we put together Trower, Buchanan and Randy California, three sensational musicians. Let’s go back to the album, a work that can be considered as a classic in his discography. Songs like “Messin The Blues”, “Long Misty Days”, “Same Rain Falls”, and the aforementioned, demonstrate the ability of this man to invoice songs of enormous quality, without neglecting the skill with the six strings and without Falling especially on onanism runs the mast of many others.

A record with the intensity of rock albums, but with the feeling that blues records give off. Trower’s work with his guitar is impeccable, due in part to that emotion that he manages to extract when it comes to plucking the strings. He also knows how to combine it with a very personal voice and with a firm and unbreakable rhythmic base. Not for nothing, but it is backed by Jim Dewar, a classic of the Robin Trower Band, but who militated in the ranks of Stone the Crows, another of the great bands to claim and forgotten by many; this man has a single solo album; “Stumbledown Romancer”, highly recommended. Behind the patches is Bill Lordan, who before joining the Robin Trower Band, formed the progressive rock band “Gypsy”, with guitarist Enrico Rosenbaum.

Well, I’m already going through the branches! I said, get this fabulous Trower album, you will not feel disappointed. I do not remember in which movie a guy comes out, punctured the vinyl and freaking colors in his room. I think it is “Roadie” by Michael Cuesta. incidentally, I also recommend it.