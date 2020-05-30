Released in 1978, “Return to Magenta” was the band’s second album Mink DeVille. He had two illustrious friends of Willy’s, Steve Douglas on sax, who also worked alongside Phil Spector, Brian Wilson, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley and many others. Dr John at the piano, which I think needs no introduction! And, to round off, the production of maestro Jack Nitzsche, who provided the album with beautiful string arrangements, also co-wrote a song with DeVille (“Just Your Friends”).

“Return to Magenta” was the perfect continuation of their first album, “Cabretta”, although many critics thought that the second album DeVille sounded too similar to the first. But let’s leave the stupidities of the critics and let’s focus on an album that contains a balanced mix of rock, punk, soul, blues with Latin overtones.

The album’s title comes from the time when Willy DeVille lived on the Boulevard de Magenta in Paris. Willy left for France to soak up the energy that cradled his beloved Edith Piaff. The album debuts with “Guardian Angel” that already gives off a drug addiction melancholy that would always accompany Willy throughout his life. And it ends with “Confidence to Kill”, which shows that this damn dandy had talent, both to make you feel the decline and to make rough and catchy songs. And although this album does not have the strength of his first work, nor that of “Le Chat Bleu”, it is the perfect hinge to see how DeVille goes from a certain vision of life to another perception of it.

In this album you can feel what will cement the career of the rock hook captain, his love for the soul classics, his good taste for the beautiful arrangements and dirt on the spit streets without forgetting his beloved Drifters.

Her famous arrogant and arrogant attitude, as well as her great love and hate story with heroin, made her band break. For this reason he put earth between him and the big apple to return to being what he liked the most; a Parisian bohemian, emulated all his heroes. There, in the French capital, he recorded “le Chat Bleu”, his first tribute to the great Edith Piaff and the host country, but this is another story.

During the recording of Magenta, the band recorded three songs for the soundtrack of the movie “Cruising” directed by the crazy man of William Friedkinsen and starring Al Pacino: »My Pullin String«, »Heat of the Moment”, ”It’s So Easy ”, were some great themes to illustrate the sordid environment in which the plot unfolds. All three tracks appeared on Willy DeVille’s 1987 CD reissue, “Miracle.” Quentin Tarantino returned to the song “I’ts So Easy” for his movie Grindhouse, «Death Proof». The album cover includes a quote (dated March 13, 1978) from Pomus Doc, a man with one of the most important legacies and influence in the musical world.

”Mink DeVille knows the truth of a city street and the courage in a ghetto love song. And the harsh reality in his voice and phrasing is yesterday, today, and tomorrow – timeless in the same way that loneliness, no money, and troubles find each other and never quit for a minute. But the fighters always have a shot at turning a corner, and if you holler loud enough, sometimes somebody hears you. And truth and love always separate the greats from the neverwases and neverwillbes. “