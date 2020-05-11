We don’t usually talk much about Jazz in these pages and less about a genre that scares many people, Free Jazz. These lines serve to make an exception and, perhaps, you know, attract the interest of a few readers eager to discover new sounds.

To discover Marion Brown is to enter another dimension of Free Jazz. A certain oblique glance towards the depth of the Jazz, most freed from its bonds. A Free packed with sweetness and fragility where Brown drinks from all the roots of Afro-American music, knowing how to mix all those that makes him something different.

Brown was always searching and discovering all phases of black music and integrating it into his own compositions. This gave him the privilege of being one of the most compelling representatives of the Free movement. “The inventor of a diaphanous song”. Marion Brown was born in Atlanta in 1935 and left the face of the earth in 2010.

Alto saxophonist, he began as a kid to study all kinds of wind instruments: saxophone, clarinet, oboe, etc … But being a restless person and concerned about the African American community, he finished his degrees in political science, economics and music history.

After his passage through the army where he was in the army band, he began his professional career. It was with Johnny Hodges that a solid reputation began to develop. Then he would record with John Coltrane the immense “Ascension”, and with Archie Sheep, “Fire Music” two essential and indispensable discs to understand the Free. Following these jazz masterpieces, Marion Brown would join the Sun Ra Orchestra. Then he would work around the world with various artists such as: Gunter Hampel, Steve Mc Call, Han Bennink and Jeanne Lee. He would then share his time with teaching at the African American Studies College in New Haven, where he teaches the specialty of contemporary black music. He also formed a duo with Leo Smith; “The Creative Improvisation Ensemble”. At the same time, he offered solo concerts and began to play piano, percussion and guitar. In the 80s he would form his band The Group, together with Ahmed Abdullah, Billy Bang, Sirone and Andrew Cyrille, then, as he had always been a restless being, he recorded in Germany with “Jazz Cussion”, he also formed a duo with Mal Waldron , he moves to New Orleans and then goes to live in New York, etc … Unfortunately he dies blind and amputated one leg after a long series of various pathologies.

Recommending a Marion Brown album is an easy task, no bad work. But I would highlight in addition to the albums mentioned above; “Geechee Recollections” and “Sweet Earth Flying”.

