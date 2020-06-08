Our image of Uranus has not advanced substantially beyond being the featureless blue ball captured by Voyager 2 instruments in 1986.

But last year, while reviewing NASA files, two planetary scientists noticed something that previous analysis had overlooked: a failure in Uranus’ magnetic field while the spacecraft was going through a kind of magnetic bubble.

The new results, which appeared last summer in Geophysical Research Letters, reveal a much more fascinating Uranus than we thought. Voyager 2’s flight could only detect this structure during 60 seconds out of 45 hours data collection lasted. It appeared as a very fast signal from top to bottom on the magnetometer data.

Magnetic distortions

Gina DiBraccio and Daniel Gershman, from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, are two of these researchers. Motivated by the community’s growing interest in outermost planets, they spent hours manually processing thirty-year data in a new way. And then they saw the plasmoid.

A plasmoid is a coherent plasma structure confined by a magnetic field. Plasmoids have been proposed as a natural explanation for globular rays, magnetic bubbles in the magnetosphere, and other objects in comet tails, in the wind, in the solar atmosphere, or in the heliospheric current.

Scientists believe that a planet’s magnetic fields can protect it, preventing the solar wind from destroying the atmosphere. However, these fields can also generate leak options. This leads scientists to pay special attention to a planet’s magnetic fields to understand how its atmosphere behaves. The magnetic burp Voyager 2 went through was the first for Uranus..

It closely resembles those seen on Saturn or Jupiter, but with a larger mass: this plasmoid formed a cylinder approximately 22,000 times larger than Earth: 204,000 kilometers long and 400,000 kilometers wide.

Scientists are particularly interested in studying plasmoids because these structures can extract charged particles from a planet’s atmosphere and throw them into space. If you change the atmosphere of a planet, you change the planet itself. More such discoveries could remain on file, awaiting further analysis.

